APC Mourns Member Who Died While Struggling For Customs Rice

The All Progressives Congress has confirmed the death of one of its members, Comfort Adebanjo, and six others who attempted to purchase seized rice put on sale by the Nigeria Customs Service to cushion the effect of the economic hardship in the country.

The ruling party made the confirmation on Saturday in an obituary message released to mourn the late party member and the other Nigerians.

The customs says it has concluded plans to commence the direct distribution of seized food items to Nigerians due to the demonstration against the soaring cost of living in the country.

The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Maiwada said that the move was in response to the critical challenges of food security and the soaring cost of essential food items in the country.

He added that the items must be certified fit for consumption before they could be distributed to Nigerians.

However, there was a stampede on Friday, which led to the death of seven persons.

The Coordinator of FKL Ward E1, Lagos State of the APC, Oluwafemi Fadahunsi, and Secretary, Comrade Adebari Adewale, confirmed that Adebanjo was one of the seven persons who died during the stampede.

In the obituary released on Saturday, the party wrote, “It is with heavy hearts and regret we announce the painful death of one of our members in FKL WARD E1, Mrs Adebanjo Comfort Funmilayo of house number 104, Ibidun street by AKINHANMI street, Ojuelegba.

“She was among the 7 victims who died in the course of buying custom rice at Yaba.

“May God grant all the members of her family and all the residents of WARD E1 the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”