AGN Unveils Plans For 2nd Intl Festival "THE ACTORS MARKET PLACE (TAMP) " In USA

The Actors Guild of Nigeria have unveiled its plans for the second edition of its International Festival called THE ACTORS MARKET PLACE (TAMP)

The event is scheduled to take place later in 2024 in United States of America

This was revealed at a world press conference presided over by the President of the Guild Chief Emeka Rollas MON

Veteran actor Segun Arinze is named as the festival Director

In attendance were notable actors like Joke Silva , Emeka Ossai , Segun Arinze, Kate Henshaw, Yakubu Abubakar, Victor Osuagwu and others

Also in attendance was the President of Silverbird Group Senator Ben Bruce

He used the opportunity to enumerate on some of the achievements of his administration and other programmes being put in place to make life meaningful for its members

This is the full address of President of AGN Emeka Rollas

I feel highly elated that the sacrifices we embarked upon in the life of this administration are manifesting positive results with visible achievements.

Hence, I am here once again to brief you about major initiatives, that will help reshape our Guild and penetrate the global space.

These initiatives are conceived to build upon and sustain our current successes, to tackle head-on some difficult challenges and uplift the status of our members to international standard.

As the face of Nollywood, Actors Guild of Nigeria, has continued to play pivotal role in the development of the motion picture industry, promoting talents, sound and articulate industrial relationships, enlightenment and advocacy projects to help contribute positively to larger society whilst making the future of the industry more sustainable.

As we evolve, we are pragmatic with developmental projects that keep us growing at fast pace with wide range of benefits for members, which include but not limited to, welfare, timely interventions, conflict resolution, professional advice, counselling and other values aimed at supporting members throughout their career.

Just recently, Nollywood recorded huge success for a Nigerian film that hit a billion naira. We as a Guild that belong to Nollywood are excited and happy for such success but we ask, how does an Actor benefit from such individual success story? And that is where the issue of royalties and residuals comes in. We are working to develop a system where the ACTOR should be smiling to the bank at same time the PRODUCER is smiling to the bank. It is disheartening to note that in 2023 while the writers and Actors in Hollywood were on strike for pay rise and collective bargaining against big studios who were gradually diverting to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) those big Studios and companies were busy in Africa acquiring contents without any such resistance on figures or even global pricing applications because our members are ignorant of the global practices.

Our burgeoning film industry is a major economic driver, but at the moment, the ecosystem is to a large extent still, very informal and as such is yet to deliver the full economic benefits of which it has proven capable in other parts of the world.

Amongst all those who work hard to bring a script to screen, actors undoubtedly play a very significant role yet, despite the fundamental contributions they bring to the success of the industry, actors rank among the most vulnerable workers in the value chain of content creation thus, we are taking bolder steps to create a conducive environment for our members to thrive which informed the introduction of AGN International Festival.

The essence of the AGN international Festival is to provide a platform for film diplomatic activities, Cultural Exchange, sustainable creative and marketing collaboration between Nollywood and the International Film Industry and to ensure that the business opportunities in the film industry is uniquely accessed by all as we intend to improve a broader collaboration between filmmakers and actors to directly and indirectly benefit from the $26 billion global film industry.

AGN International Festival called THE ACTORS MARKET PLACE (TAMP) is also a prominent platform to celebrate and showcase the diverse talents in Nollywood especially the performers as we aspire to make the festival a powerful force to spotlight and showcase talents to the international producers, directors, studios, casting agencies and raise the awareness of the creative impact of Nollywood to the world. It was surprising to observe that a film like WAKANDA FOREVER 2 a typical African story that a Nigerian American fiction writer Nemdi Okoroafor also a contributing writer could not consider any notable Nollywood Actor for a leading role during the casting.

Our dream is to see our members performing at the global stage and make mega income like their counterparts in other parts of the world.

I am a firm believer in team work and spirit of oneness thus I have carefully selected some of the best brains in the Guild to be part of a formidable think tank as my kitchen cabinet.

I will use this opportunity to present letters of appointment to some of them who are with us today.

We have been inundated with complaints of different cases ranging from sexual assaults, involvement in illicit substances, disrespecting of veterans, Directors on set to all forms of social vices. Just few days ago we learnt of a rape case involving a mature costumier and a ten-year-old. A sad development, which has been dealt with.

Discipline is very important and teaches us to follow rules and order. It is the ladder of our success; therefore, we place high priority on discipline in our Guild and so we shall inaugurate our new national disciplinary committee later today.

In addition to all of these, Last year 2023 was a turbulent year for actors in terms of health issues, the negative sensation created by fake bloggers and the likes was nothing to write home about. The Guild therefore has taken a stand to declare 2024 OPERATION TAKE CARE OF YOUR HEALTH. This will be followed up with different health awareness programmes for all Actors in Nigeria. I want to encourage actors to look out for these progammes and participate. Beginning with our partnership with ISLAND TRANQUILITY WELLNESS SOLUTIONS is LOVE & MEDICINE a night of love, music, comedy and healthcare, a healthy living and wellness conversations with doctors from the USA and Nigeria. On 14th February 2024 at Oriental Hotel Lagos. This is in collaboration with Producers, Directors and Association of Voice over Artistes of Nigeria. All participants must register to attend through their various Guilds and Associations.

I want to express my profound gratitude to members of the National Executive Council for their loyalty and support and also to members of my kitchen cabinet who, despite their busy schedules and commitments, deemed it necessary to grace this occasion with their valued presence.

My appreciation also goes to our partners and the Media whose support have no doubt placed our Guild on an enviable pedestal of success.

I will not end this speech without appreciating the President of the federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Alhaji Ali Nuhu a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria as MD Nigerian Film Corporation, Mr Shuabu Husseni DG Nigeria Film and Video Censors Board and Mr Obi Asika as DG National Council for Arts and Culture.

I thank you all and wish you smooth and safe return to your various homes and destinations.

Thank you.

