AFCON: Peter Obi Shuns VIP Stand , Cheers Super Eagles To Victory In Abidjan ( Pictures)

Peter Obi, the Labour Party torchbearer in the 2023 presidential election, watched from the stands as the Super Eagles came away with a 1-0 victory against Angola in the first quarter-final game at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Obi made a short trip to neighbouring Cote d'Ivoire on the afternoon of Friday, February 2, 2024, to support the Super Eagles in their quest for a place in the last four of the competition.









A few hours before the game got underway, the Labour Party candidate, alongside another chieftain of the party, Valentine Ozigbo, had lunch at Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire with the former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

He later went on to cheer from the stands at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan as the Nigerian men's football team laboured to a lone-goal victory against the Palanca Negras