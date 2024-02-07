AFCON 2023 :I Believe Super Eagles Will Win The Trophy .. Kanu Nwankwo

Former Super Eagles striker, Kanu Nwankwo, has said that he believes the Super Eagles will win the African Cup of Nations tournament.

In a video which he shared via his X handle on Wednesday, February 7, with caption: "KAN U BELIEVE IT YES I DO KAN U believe it? Just two games to go to the #afcon2023 trophy 🏆 Super Eagles 🦅 we are behind you to the end. #ng_supereagles #caf.online", the former Arsenal player, said: "My country people, you know what time it is, Can you believe? Yes, I do.

"I told you from the beginning, believe, trust the boys have done us proud, semi-finals here we come. I told you we are going to the finals and we are going to win this tournament. Pray for them, support them, and wish them the best of luck. This is our cup, it’s coming back home. You can do this, it's only two games, semifinals, and finals and you can do it. Come on Super Eagles, we can do this."

The Super Eagles will be playing against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa for a spot in the finals of the African Cup of Nations tournament in Abidjan.