AFCON 2023: Full Details Of Today's Semi Finals Clash Between Nigeria And South Africa

Nigeria and South Africa are set to lock horns on Wednesday as they slug it out for a place in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The meeting between both sides goes beyond just a semi-final fixture as the clash rekindles the rivalry between both nations on various fronts as they look to exert supremacy on the pitch of play.

This will, however, be the fourth encounter between Nigeria and South Africa in the AFCON, with the Super Eagles winning the previous three games with an aggregate score of 8-1.

So far, both sides have had an impressive run to the semi-final – though with Nigeria edging South Africa as the Super Eagles remain unbeaten while Bafana Bafana suffered an early loss against Mali.

Boasting of quality players in their ranks, the quality of play on Wednesday is expected to be top-notch with Hugo Broos spurred to lead this generation of South Africa players to continental glory just like he did with Cameroon in 2017.

For Jose Peseiro, the expectations from home are so high that anything short of the title will be a disappointment for millions of Nigerians. With that drive, and the strong form of the team in Cote D’Ivoire, the Super Eagles will be a red-hot dynamite South Africans must find a way to deal with or find themselves battling for a bronze finish.

Nigeria vs South Africa – Head-to-Head:

Matches Played: 22

South Africa Wins: 7

Nigeria Wins: 9

Draws: 6

Super Eagles will extend AFCON record, no matter the result against South Africa

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nigeria and South Africa clash is scheduled for a 6pm Nigeria time kick-off on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade de la Paix in Bouake.