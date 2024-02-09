9 Nigerian Stowaways Extracted From Spain Bound Vessel In Lagos

The patrol team of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, have extracted nine stowaways in the rudder compartment of Spain-bound Motor Tanker vessel LYSIAS VALETTA.

The Commander of the Ship, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, on Monday, said that the stowaways were discovered on Feb.3 aboard the vessel trying to leave the country irregularly.

Oguntuga said that the nine of them had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) following established protocols for further necessary action.

“The proactive detection and extraction of these individuals are commendable, preventing them from life-threatening situations during such extended voyages within confined spaces.

“Additionally, this action averts potential security threats to the vessel and its crew as well as mitigating embarrassing situations,” he said.

According to the commander, the arrested individuals are Christian Ikechukwu, 32 from Imo; Dennis Commander, 36, Bayelsa; Samson Army, 24, Bayelsa; Aribo Asiko, 26, Ondo and Shina Folorunsho, 36, Ekiti.

Others are Wisdom Egharevba, 26, from Edo, Okore Precious, 24, Delta; Ndukwe Sunday, 25, Enugu and Agor Joseph, 57, Delta.

“We will continue to reinforce our dedication towards creating a secure maritime environment for the nation’s economic prosperity,” the commander said.

