2024 RE-RUN AND BY-ELECTIONS: FRSC CORPS MARSHAL COMMENDS OPERATIVES FOR THEIR RESILIENCE AND PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has commended the personnel of the Corps and expressed satisfaction with the general conduct, resilience, and professionalism manifested during the just concluded Re-run and By-Elections that held in 26 States of the Federation.

He also commended the cooperation of road users, saying that the successes recorded by the Corps is directly tied to the high level of compliance received from the public.

Dauda Biu made the commendation after receiving briefs from Commanding Officers deployed to monitor the special operations across the states. The Corps Marshal used the medium to review the entire processes and activities of the Corps and urged the staff not to rest on their oars.

He urged the Staff to recommit and rededicate themselves for greater performance in line with the 2024 agenda of the Corps anchored on enhancing safe road use ideals.

He assured the public of the Corps' continuous resolve to keep the highways safe, as well as called on every staff to identify with the progress of the Corps by thinking outside the box and coming up with useful ideas that will help curb the menace of road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries on our roads.