13 Arrested Over Ekiti Monarchs’ Killing, Pupils’ Abduction

The Nigeria Police Force has said it arrested 13 suspects in connection to the killing of two monarchs in Ekiti State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said on Thursday that measures had also been taken to address the security challenge in the state.

On Monday, gunmen killed two Ekiti monarchs – the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, while the Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, narrowly escaped.

The traditional rulers were returning from a security meeting in Kogi State when they ran into an ambush mounted by the kidnappers who were operating on the highway between Ipao and Oke Ako in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Also in the same area, kidnappers attacked a school bus and whisked away five pupils of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, three teachers, and the bus driver.

According to the FPRO, in a statement, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, strongly condemned the killing of the traditional rulers and the abduction of school pupils and teachers in Ekiti.

He, therefore, stated that in order to address the security challenges, an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Abiodun Asabi, had been deployed to Zone 17, Akure, Ondo State.

“The assigned AIG will coordinate a comprehensive security response to end the unfortunate incidents in Ekiti and parts of Ondo. Thirteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents, and the IGP assures the public of the NPF’s commitment to ensuring justice and preventing a recurrence. The public is urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative as efforts are made to restore peace and security in the affected areas,” Adejobi said.

The Chairman of Ekiti State Traditional Council and Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, said on Wednesday, that monarchs in the state would embrace all methods to find a solution to the security crisis in the state.

Oba Faboro, who said the council would not disclose the tactics to be deployed by the traditional council, assured the public that in no time, the problem of insecurity would be history in the state.

The traditional ruler spoke in a chat shortly after an emergency meeting that the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, held with all monarchs in the state and security chiefs to enable the obas advice on the way forward.

The oba said, “Any solution is acceptable, we will approach our problem with every possible solution.’’



