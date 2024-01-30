UK Suspends British Nigerian Minister For Calling Israel’s Killings In Gaza ‘genocide’

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A British-Nigerian minister, MP Kate Osamor has been suspended after accusing Israel of genocide on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day.

The British-Nigerian-born MP for Edmonton sparked outrage after claiming in her weekly newsletter that Gaza should be added to the list of ‘recent genocides’.

Posting a photo of herself signing the Holocaust Education Trust’s commemoration book in Westminster, she wrote on X: ‘Tomorrow is Holocaust Memorial Day, an international day to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of other people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza.’

The Board of Deputies, the Jewish Labour Movement, and the Holocaust Educational Trust reacted to her controversial remarks.

A Labour source confirmed to MailOnline on Sunday evening that the Chief Whip has suspended Kate Osamor from the Parliamentary Labour Party pending an investigation.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال