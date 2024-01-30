UK Suspends British Nigerian Minister For Calling Israel’s Killings In Gaza ‘genocide’

A British-Nigerian minister, MP Kate Osamor has been suspended after accusing Israel of genocide on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day.

The British-Nigerian-born MP for Edmonton sparked outrage after claiming in her weekly newsletter that Gaza should be added to the list of ‘recent genocides’.

Posting a photo of herself signing the Holocaust Education Trust’s commemoration book in Westminster, she wrote on X: ‘Tomorrow is Holocaust Memorial Day, an international day to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of other people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza.’

The Board of Deputies, the Jewish Labour Movement, and the Holocaust Educational Trust reacted to her controversial remarks.

A Labour source confirmed to MailOnline on Sunday evening that the Chief Whip has suspended Kate Osamor from the Parliamentary Labour Party pending an investigation.



