Security Guard Accidentally Shot US Based Nigerian Professor To Death In Osun

A tragic incident struck in Ejigbo, Osun state when a United States Professor and politician, Richard Adeoriokin, was accidentally shot dead by a local security guard while bidding him farewell after an event.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Saturday along Inisha Road of Ejigbo, following the conclusion of a public function attended by Professor Adeoriokin, his political associates, and the son of Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oyeyode Oyesosin.

After the meeting at the king’s residence, the son ordered the security guard to fire gunshots into the air to bid farewell to his friends.

Unfortunately, one of the bullets struck the Professor, resulting in his death, and the enraged mob subsequently killed the security guard.

Afeez Lawal, the personal assistant to Professor Richard who was present at the scene, recounted that his boss, a lecturer at Prairie View A&M University in Houston, Texas, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had attended a ceremony where Governor Ademola Adeleke was conferred with a chieftaincy title before the tragic incident occurred.

He said: “We headed to Ejigbo for the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo. Immediately, after the event, we were almost set to go back to Osogbo, the king’s son, Oyeyode Oyesosin said we should go to his house along Inisha road for a brief meeting, so those that followed him home Ayodele Asalu, Timothy and Prof Richard.

“When the king’s son wanted to bid his guests farewell, he ordered the local security to fire guns to the air, as a gesture but unfortunately, one of the security’s guns was facing down, instead of firing to the sky, he fired the bullet downward, the bullet hit Professor on his leg, he fell, before we could rush him to the hospital he had lost a lot of blood. He gave up the ghost at the Baptist hospital in Ejigbo.”

The aide confirmed that the remains of the Professor had been deposited in Osun State University Teaching Hospital Morgue.