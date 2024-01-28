Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Cultists, One Shot

Operatives of the Lagos Police, Igando Division have arrested one Hammed Olawale and Japhet Oderinde, after responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups have gone on a rampage.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundenyin disclosed this via his X handle on Sunday, January 28.

According to Hundenyin, a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition was in the possession of two suspects. 

Sharing photos, he wrote: “20-year-old Hammed Olawale and 23-year-old Japhet Oderinde have been arrested by officers from Igando Division after responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups had gone on a rampage. 

“The two suspects were found in possession of a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition. 26-year-old Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and promptly taken to hospital. 

“Efforts in top gear to arrest fleeing suspects.”

