Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Cultists, One Shot

Operatives of the Lagos Police, Igando Division have arrested one Hammed Olawale and Japhet Oderinde, after responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups have gone on a rampage.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundenyin disclosed this via his X handle on Sunday, January 28.

According to Hundenyin, a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition was in the possession of two suspects.

Sharing photos, he wrote: “20-year-old Hammed Olawale and 23-year-old Japhet Oderinde have been arrested by officers from Igando Division after responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups had gone on a rampage.

“The two suspects were found in possession of a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition. 26-year-old Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and promptly taken to hospital.

“Efforts in top gear to arrest fleeing suspects.”