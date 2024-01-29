Kidnapped Lagos PDP Chairman Regains Freedom

The chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Philip Aivoji, who was abducted by some yet-to-identified gunmen along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has regained his freedom.

Aivoji was released four days after he was abducted on Thursday.

Aivoji and some other party chieftains were abducted at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and held in Ibadan, the state capital.

His release was disclosed by the State Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, in a short statement issued around 1.15 am on Monday.

Amode said, “Lagos State PDP Chairman released by the kidnappers.

“Hon Philip Olabode Aivoji the Lagos State PDP Chairman is free at last after 4days in the kidnappers’ den.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercies was visible all the way.

