FCT Revenue Service Goes After Abuja Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu Days After Grenada Lavished Party

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service has called on Abuja-based Nigerian businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, to fulfill her tax duties to the country by filing her annual returns.

Annual returns are a formal record of financial activities and operations over the past year, which are submitted to relevant government authorities. Filing annual returns is not only a legal requirement but also an essential part of maintaining transparency and good corporate practice.

While responding to a post on the seven-day party Achimugu organised to celebrate her 50th birthday, Abuja Revenue Service asked her to file her returns.

Recall that her birthday recently hit social media following the visit of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the Nigerian entrepreneur cum socialite’s party.

Reports revealed that Sanwo-Olu travelled to Grenada, a Caribbean island country, to celebrate the extravagant birthday seven-party events with Achimugu.

However, the governor in his reaction said he was in Grenada to discuss developmental projects of Lagos with the country’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, but also attended some social events.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Last weekend in St. George’s, Grenada, I presented Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell with a miniature of the Blue Line Rail, and we engaged in extensive discussions on various aspects of our bilateral relations, focusing mainly on tourism, agriculture, and other economic interests that could benefit both our regions.

“Prime Minister Mitchell also shared exciting plans for Grenada’s upcoming 50th-anniversary celebrations in February. It was a productive and enriching exchange, setting the stage for deeper collaboration between our regions.

“Additionally, I had the opportunity to attend some social events, further strengthening the ties between our two nations.”

Meanwhile, while reacting to the extravagant Achimugu’s golden jubilee anniversary on Thursday via X, FCT-IRS sent wishes to her and urged to fulfill her tax duties as a Nigerian citizen.



