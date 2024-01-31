Army Rescues 20 Kidnapped Victims, Neutralizes 2 Terrorists

The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI, have rescued 20 kidnap victims and neutralized 2 terrorists including a notorious terrorist leader identified as Sainaje from Katsina state in separate operations conducted in Zamfara state.





The Nigerian Army made this known in a statement issued by Yahaya Ibrahim, the Force Information Officer Operation HADARIN DAJI via its X handle on Tuesday, January 30.





Part of the statement reads: "The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI have again recorded another success against the terrorists in continuation with the dry season clearance operations in its Areas of Responsibility in Zamfara state.





"In the recent success, the troops rescued 20 kidnap victims unhurt and neutralized 2 terrorists including a notorious terrorists’ leader identified as Sainaje from Katsina state in a separate operations conducted in Zamfara state.





"On the 29th January, 2024 the OPHD troops during its continuous clearance operation at terrorists’ enclaves at Rukudawa, Dumburum, Tsanu, Birnin Tsaba, Magare and Shamushalle general areas of Zurmi and Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara state.





"During the operation all the discovered terrorists’ enclaves including that of a notorious terrorist kingpin identified as Sule were destroyed, as the terrorists fled their camps during heavy contact with the aggressive troops.





"The troops neutralized 2 terrorists including a terrorist leader identified as Sainaje from Katsina state which led to the rescue of 18 kidnap victims comprising 4 males and 14 females as well as children."



