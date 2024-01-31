Ahead Medical Trip To US, Namibian President Informs Citizens

Namibian President, Hage G. Geingob has informed his citizens of his intention to undergo a seven-day ‘specialised’ medical treatment in the United States after detecting cancerous cells in his body by his medical team on January 19.

The President would commence immediate medical treatment following advice from the medical team.

In a post on his X handle said Mr. Geingob accepted the medical offer by leading scientists and medical professionals in Los Angeles, California to undergo novel therapy for cancerous cells in the United States of America.

According to the statement the travel, medical, and accommodation expenses of the President will not be incurred by the government.

