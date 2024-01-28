AFCON 2023 : For Once I Felt Proud Being A Nigerian ..New Murtala Mohammed Intl Airport Is A Thing Of Pride ...CKN

Whenever i set out to travel out of Nigeria, my greatest worries have always been how to pass through the Nigerian International airport especially the one in Lagos

It has always been a source of headache 

The place is always choked, congested,the long  queues is unending , checking in process is cumbersome 

The airport officials which includes FAAN Staff , DSS, Immigration , NDLEA and ofcourse Immigration ends up giving you migraines 

The experience i had when I travelled to Canada in October 2023 is still fresh on my mind

My return was even worse. Apart from the congestions and " harassments " , the airport cooling system is nothing to write home about 

Retrieving bags is another major problem

So I've made up my mind to pysche myself up weeks before any trip before embarking on them 

But this is not the norm in most of the countries I've visited

Last year alone , i passed through several International airports including the ones in Paris , Amsterdam and Toronto, all were seamless 

Infact the new Kotoko International airport in Accra Ghana is something to behold 

I therefore asked my self , when will Nigeria live up to these international airports




It was at the Dubai airport that i noticed for the first time that , all you need to do is have an eye contact with a camera and once it recognizes you , you're done with Immigration. 

I had all these phobias when i was scheduled to travel to AFCON 2023.

My flight was Cote d'ivoire Airline 

The check in counter is the newly constructed Murtala Mohammed Airport ( 2 ) , I've not used it before

Nothing in the world prepared me for what i saw.

The beauty of the airport was something to behold

I couldn't believe such an airport exist in Nigeria 

All the lifts were working , the airport was sparkling clean, the elevators were top notched 

Checking in was seamless 

And all the officers were courteous, dutiful and up and doing

Everything about the airport was automated 

Ohh , this can't be Naija , but Naija indeed it was 

The air condition dey chill die 

For once i was so proud of my country 

I commend those behind this , this airport is a real testimony to the new Nigerian spirit 

But the airport is currently under utilized 

There are just about four airlines using the airport ( i don't know why )

The Minister of Aviation should order all International Carriers to immediately move to the airport from the old congested, " smelling " airport

It also have enough parking space for vehicles 

My only issue here is that, i hope we will be able to maintain the current standard as it.

Kudos guys , its good to be back after a one week trip to Abidjan for AFCON 

Abidjan airport compared to this airport is like comparing a brand new Range Rover 2024 model to Lagos Danfo 😎😁🤗

But we need wifi at all our International airports as it is the standard allover the world 

Proudly Nigerian 

Pictures : Taken On My Arrival Today 

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is a Journalist, UK Certified Arbitrator and Law Graduate 

He Wrote in from Lagos , Nigeria

