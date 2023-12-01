Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife In Ekiti

A pastor, Abiodun Sunday, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his wife, Tosin Oluwadare, in Ido-Ile in Ekiti West LGA of Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was with the command and that investigation was ongoing.

It was gathered that the pastor, a former herbalist, was posted to a Christ Apostolic Church in Ori-Oke, Ido Mountain, Ekiti West, where he was once expelled before the dastardly act took place.

A step-brother of the deceased, Mr Samuel Ibironke, alleged that, “After killing my sister, he called my wife who is a health worker to come and assist him, only for my wife to get there and discover that he strangled my sister to death.”

It was further gathered that the pastor was allegedly caught with the corpse on his way out of the town.

Reacting to the killing, the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Aderemi Obaleye, condemned the killing of the woman, saying, “It is a very sad development which nearly set the town on fire because the youths went on rampage in protest against the so-called pastor.

“I want the authorities to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book so as to serve as a deterrent to others.”