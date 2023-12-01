Okonjo-Iweala Meets King Charles At COP28

The Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, met King Charles III of England and the Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, during the COP28 Climate Summit.

Okonjo-Iweala revealed this in photos shared on her X handle on Thursday evening.

She wrote, "At COP28 in Dubai at the Commonwealth Women Climate Leaders & Small Island Developing States Event. With His Majesty, King Charles III and Secretary General of the #CommonwealthSec #PScotlandCSG.

"Discussing various ways trade can contribute to the low carbon transition including through production and trade of green hydrogen."


