Yahaya Bello Is A Total Disappointment..Bishop Kukah





Bishop Mathew Kukah, Convener of the National Peace Committee, has expressed his disappointment with the performance of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, stating that he has been a “poor advertisement” for what young people can achieve.

Kukah, in an interview on Channels TV, said Bello’s performance has not been a good example of what young people can achieve.

He said, “Well, you know I feel very sad because Kogi has been in the front runner and Yahaya Bello the governor being the youngest governor is in the presentation of what the youth of this country can do if they are given opportunity.

“Sadly I think he is being a very poor advertisement for what youth can do, whatever we do we must always think about what we call the common good.”

He also implored civil society organizations, unions, churches, and moral authorities to rise to the occasion and act in the common interests of all.

“I hope and pray, civil society organizations, unions, churches and moral authorities must act in the common interests of everybody, without a country there will no be trade unions or churches.















