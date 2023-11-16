Woman Dies In Lagos Building Collapse

A yet-to-be identified old woman has reportedly died in a partial building collapse on Oloto Street by Borno Way, off Freeman Street, in the Oyingbo area of Lagos State.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the incident occurred around 7:45am on Thursday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency responded to the distress calls from members of the public and upon arrival at the scene discovered a storey building in a state of partial collapse.

The LASEMA boss said information gathered on arrival revealed that an internally suspended beam in a room collapsed at about 7:45am due to aging and lack of maintenance of the structure.

“Unfortunately, an old woman died from the impact of the partial collapse. Search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

“In attendance are officials of LASEMA Response Team, LRU Paramedics, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and LASAMBUS.

“The building has been cordoned off and officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency ( LABCA) has been contacted,” he added