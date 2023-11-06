Wizkid Takes A Break From Music

Multi-award-winning music star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has announced plans to take time off the music scene.

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, the

‘Essence’ crooner stated that he would be taking four or five years off the music scene, adding that he is considering taking up football or golf.

Writing in broken English, he wrote, “Back in 4 years, make una papa chop him money small or maybe five or I fit still go dey play ball now.

“Or make I start dey play golf. fifa or wrestling b*tch!”All of una dey craze! Everybody dey mad.

“On some G shit, I hope you mofuckas alright body mind and soul and taking time out to enjoy with your loved ones.”

This won’t be the first time Wizkid will be announcing a break from music. In 2019, the singer, via his X account, disclosed his plans to take a break from music, tweeting, “Gone till March! Thank you.”



