Wizkid Takes A Break From Music

byCKN NEWS -
0



Multi-award-winning music star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has announced plans to take time off the music scene.

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, the

‘Essence’ crooner stated that he would be taking four or five years off the music scene, adding that he is considering taking up football or golf.

Writing in broken English, he wrote, “Back in 4 years, make una papa chop him money small or maybe five or I fit still go dey play ball now.

“Or make I start dey play golf. fifa or wrestling b*tch!”All of una dey craze! Everybody dey mad.

“On some G shit, I hope you mofuckas alright body mind and soul and taking time out to enjoy with your loved ones.”

This won’t be the first time Wizkid will be announcing a break from music. In 2019, the singer, via his X account, disclosed his plans to take a break from music, tweeting, “Gone till March! Thank you.”


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال