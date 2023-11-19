Why I Didn't Want People To Know That My Muum Is A Popular Actress..Mayorkun

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has revealed why he kept his mother's identity hidden for four years.

In an interview with media personality Taymesan published on YouTube Saturday, Mayorkun, the son of Nollywood veteran Toyin Adewale, stated that he hid her identity to curb the fake love her fame attracted.

The 'Mama' crooner said, "Growing up, my brother and I did not like that our mom was a famous actress. We wanted freedom, but with her fame came fake attention and all.

"I hated going somewhere and being treated differently, not because you like me but because I am Toyin Adewale's son.

"Even in my university, people did not know she was my mother for four years. I was intentional about this.

"My mom brought food to me at school once, and a girl saw her. I quickly ran to where she was to get the items she came with just so no one else saw her."



