We Will Use Technology To Police Nigeria.. FPRO Adejobi

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said the force has initiated efforts toward using technology to enhance its operations.

He added that the force is also utilising resources at its disposal to train its officers in line with international best practices.

Adejobi disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Saturday.

He wrote, "We will use technology to police Nigeria. We are harnessing all available means to acquire assets and train our personnel in line with the international best practices.

"The introduction of apps, like CMR, Police VGS, etc. will go a long way to curb crimes and criminality, especially vehicle related crimes.

"We urge Nigerians to support us and campaign against illegalities and vices."



