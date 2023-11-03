Trailer Crushes 8 To Death In Abuja

Not fewer than eight persons, among them students, were crushed to death when a tipper conveying sharp sand suffered break failure in Mpape, a settlement close to the Maitama District of Abuja.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Thursday around 4 p.m. before the Keke NAPEP Park along the road that leads to Mpape junction.

A witness, Mustapha Aminu, said that the truck rammed into some tricycles popularly called Keke and vehicles, killing at least 8 people, including students.

Aminu said the driver, having seen the havoc he had caused, abandoned the truck and ran away with the help of a motorcycle.