Trailer Crushes 8 To Death In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


Not fewer than eight persons, among them students, were crushed to death when a tipper conveying sharp sand suffered break failure in Mpape, a settlement close to the Maitama District of Abuja.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Thursday around 4 p.m. before the Keke NAPEP Park along the road that leads to Mpape junction.

A witness, Mustapha Aminu, said that the truck rammed into some tricycles popularly called Keke and vehicles, killing at least 8 people, including students.

Aminu said the driver, having seen the havoc he had caused, abandoned the truck and ran away with the help of a motorcycle.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال