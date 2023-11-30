Tinubu Meets King Charles III In Dubai

President Bola Tinubu met with the British monarch, His Majesty, King Charles III, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

In a post on his X account, the President said he had a productive engagement with the 75-year-old monarch.

“I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate.

“The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at #COP28,” he wrote.

Tinubu had left Abuja for Dubai on Wednesday to attend the COP28 Climate Summit scheduled for 1st and 2nd December 2023, with the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver.”

According to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President would utlilise the time to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, among other things.



