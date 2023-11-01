Stay Away From FEC Meetings...Tinubu Warns Son

President Bola Tinubu has warned his son, Seyi, and other persons from interrupting meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The president said he observed Seyi and other unauthorised persons breezing in and out of the federal cabinet meeting convened every week to discuss the most crucial issues of national importance.

He cautioned specifically that such activities must end.

“Last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this Council, including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind. That is not acceptable. I will announce to you those people who are supposed to be here,” he said.

President Tinubu mentioned his Special Advisers on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman; Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Private Secretary, Damilotun Aderemi.

“Those are people who are granted exception to be here when we’re conducting the business of the nation. Unless I sent for you, don’t come, make it clear. Secretary to the Government and Head of Service, please take note.

“Unless your staff that are included, no one is privileged to have access sitting in this (Council Chambers), except those four that I’ve announced to you,” the President warned.