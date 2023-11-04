Sack Or Send Rufai Oseni Back To School Of Journalism ..Joe Igbokwe Counsels Arise TV

An aide to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu on Drainage Joe Igbokwe has asked the management of Arise TV to send one of its presenters Mr Rufai Oseni back to school to learn the rudiments of presentation

Apparently irked by what he described as Mr Rufai's unprofessional attacks on guests on Arise TV flagship programme, Mr Igbokwe also threatened that he will stop at nothing in making sure that the presenter is sacked by the station





This was his post on his verified social media handle

"HISTORY IS MY WITNESS

I have been a regular guest to many TV STATIONS in Lagos since the days of the June 12 1993 political crisis. They are NTA Channel 10 in Tejuosho Surulere Lagos with the late Livi Ajonuma of the blessed memory, NTA 2 Channel 5 Victoria Island, LTV Ikeja, Channel TV, AIT Kakaki in Alagbado, DBN in Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Galaxy TV in Allen Avenue Ikeja, Silver Bird TV in Lekki and now in Victoria Island, TVC in Ikosi, Arise TV, in Awolowo road Ikoyi, Wazobia TV in VI, Super screen TV, and all the many Radio Stations across Lagos.

In all my encounters with all these Stations I have not been harassed or intimidated. They take you into their offices to have small conversations on the issues to be discussed. Some will offer you Newspapers to read while you wait, others wil offer you cup of tea. You are treated like a king. Galaxy TV will give you money for comming and for being their guest.

Today Arise TV is changing the narratives and turning everything upside down because of one ugly character Rufai Oseni in actions and dee ds. Dr Rueben Abati, Tundun, Charles and others who work for Arise TV have hosted me several times and we had wonderful times and sessions. I have not been interviewed by Rufai on Arise TV but I have watched him on set with other Nigerians and it has been horrible. Guests are harassed, intimidated, choked, bruised and suffocated by his carriage and scurrilous drivels.

Arise TV management can do either of these two things: sack Rufai or compel him to follow the rules of engagement. Rufai can be sent to the school of Journalism or to the University to study Mass Communication. This is the way to go. One man put a whole organization in a big mess or trouble. One man can crush the destiny of nations and individuals. A vote of one man made America to adopt English as their official language today . It could have been French."