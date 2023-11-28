Secrets Behind My Weight Loss..Superstar Teni

Nigerian musician Teniola Apata, PKA Tenientertainer, has revealed that her weight loss resulted from being sick, getting on a diet and not surgery, which she was too scared to undergo.

While featured as a guest on Zero Condition Podcast and reacting to the question about her song title, ‘Tears of the Sun,’ Teni expounded on her weight loss journey and whether she would have considered surgery.

According to the Uyo Me Yo crooner, her weight loss and her Album were motivated by her recent sickness, while some people assumed she had undergone surgery to reduce her size.

Describing her journey from her sickness to losing weight, Teni revealed that it was gruesome, particularly because she had to hit the gym and go on a diet.

“Dieting is not easy. You’ll experience mood swings. Sometimes, my manager will greet me, but I will not be in the mood. I was so pissed that I could not eat what others were eating.

“I went through a lot, some people even said I underwent surgery. If I had gone for surgery, would I still have this stomach size? “

“I wish I weren’t scared; I would have gone to Turkey to have surgery done. Then I will return to Nigeria with figure 8 on both sides of my waist, she adds jokingly.

While she revealed that she would not be comfortable going under the knife because of her fear of things going wrong, she commended those who dared to have surgery done to correct their weight gain.

Recall that this time last year, Teni Apata took to her Instagram page to reveal that she lost 75 pounds of her weight with no surgery



