Sanwo-Olu Launches 2024 Emblem Appeal Fund, Donates N50m

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, launched the Appeal Fund and Launching of the Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor made this known on his X account on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu also donated N50 million to the State Council of the Nigerian Legion as part of his administration’s commitment to make life easy for Legionnaires and the families of the fallen heroes.

Sharing photos he wrote, “Ahead of the January 15, 2024 commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, I joined the Nigerian Legion today at the Appeal Fund and launching of the Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

“We are also proud to honour our fallen heroes and their families by donating N50 million to the Appeal Fund. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I reiterated our commitment to support the Legionnaires and families through continuous empowerment of widows of the fallen heroes.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) will continue to work with the office of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion through various government interventions. January 15, 2024, will mark a solemn day of remembrance at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square. Let's honour our heroes together. #RememberingOurHeroes”



