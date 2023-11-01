Rivers Crisis: Youth Leader, 120 Others Granted Bail

The Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo, has been arraigned at the magistrate court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Ihunwo, who was arraigned alongside 120 others, were all present at the Rivers Magistrate Court 22 on Wednesday where a five-count charge was preferred against them.

The charges were conspiracy; causing a riot; damaging the house gate of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule; unlawful assembly; and causing breach of public peace.

When the charges were read out, the accused youths all pleaded ‘not guilty’.

After the charges were read out, counsel for the defendants, Alabo Tamunowari, applied for bail insisting that they have four capable sureties who will provide all 121 accused persons whenever requested.

This was opposed by Enyiepere Sikpi, counsel for the prosecution, who raised questions about the veracity of the sureties address.

After listening to both sides, the magistrate, Gift Amadi Esq, proceeded to grant bail to all the defendants in the sum of 100,000 each and adjourned the matter to December 5, 2023 for hearing. The number of sureties was, however, increased to 20 with verifiable addresses.

One of the defendants, Chigozie Emeh, who is a lawyer, was granted bail on self recognition.

Speaking to journalists outside the courthouse, one of the counsel for the defendants, Higher King Esq, expressed reservations on the action of the police, saying “they will go home, why won’t they go home? It’s a bailable offense”.

“It’s not bringing frivolous charges, when you bring charges, you must sustain the charge. They were rounded up yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday) they’re already in court, no investigation, no proof of evidence, nothing, but we’re in court with them”

The prosecution counsel declined to speak when approached.