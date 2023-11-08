Report Policemen Who Forcefully Collect Your Phone, FPRO Advises Nigerians

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has advised Nigerians to report any policeman who forcefully collects or searches their phones.

Adejobi made this known on his X page on Tuesday.

He wrote, "Report any policeman who forcefully collects and searches your phones or electronic equipment. It's not proper, not professional. 

"They can only scrutinise your phone when such is subject to an investigation and already marked exhibit, and such is not done on the road. 

"So, any policeman who searches the phone on the road is deviant and violates the order of the IGP and negates our SOP. He should be sanctioned."


