Popular Actor Amaechi Muonago Suffers Stroke , Seeks Financial Assistance ( Pictures)

Nollywood veteran actor Amaechi Muonago, is bedridden 

He is currently suffering from stroke 

He is a cousin to Gyration music exponent, Tony Muonago (Tony One Week)

The Obosi Anambra state -born actor CKNNews gathered took ill months back and has been managing the crisis

A recent trending video on social media showed him seeking for financial assistance 



This is coming on the heel of another veteran actor Mr Ibu who is also bedridden 

Members of the public who are willing to assist are requested to pay into this bank account 

Amaechi Muonagor

FIRST BANK

3036808437

The Actors Guild of Nigeria have not issued any statement on this latest development

CKNNews investigation revealed that Muonagor has acted in over 250 nollywood movies 


