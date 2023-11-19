Police Inspector Imprisoned , Tortured, Dislocated Young Man's Hand..IGP Orders Full Investigation

Inspector Usman Angbasi of State CID Lafia in Nasarawa State has been accused of serious body harm by a young man

The young man " Bawa " who appeared on Berekete Family programme narrated how he was accused of theft, tortured and kept in prison for over three years without trial by the Inspector

The torture which led to the toral dislocation of his arm and other body injuries is now a subject of investigation according to FPRO ACP Muyiwa Adejobi who posted this message and a clip of the video on his social handle

"The Nigeria Police Force acknowledges the efforts of Ordinary Ahmad Isah of Brekete Family Radio for aiding in bringing to light the alleged injustice perpetrated against one Bawa on his show at Human Rights Radio.

His commitment to highlighting such issues is commendable, and the NPF appreciates his continuous efforts in aiding the sanitization initiatives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, PhD.

Be rest assured that the matter is receiving due attention from the IGP and top hierarchy of the force, and justice will be seen to have been done. Once again, thank you, Berekete Family. "

Muyiwa Adejobi

