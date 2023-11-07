Pitch Awards To Celebrate One Decade With Glitz, Aplomb





The organizers of Nigeria’s longest-running football awards brand, Nigeria Pitch Awards, have commenced in earnest, preparations for the hosting of the 10th edition of the awards.

The Awards which made its debut in 2013 in Calabar, capital of Cross River State, has honoured hundreds of Nigerian footballers across 16 categories in the last decade.

Mr. Shina Philips, the President of Nigeria Pitch Awards, stated in Abuja yesterday that the Nigeria Pitch Awards had been consistent as a platform for recognizing and rewarding talent, industry and patriotism among footballers and other officials.

“The awards platform has created opportunities for footballers, football administrators, managers/coaches, referees, journalists and other critical stakeholders to get recognition and honour for their talent, hard work and commitment to the development of the beautiful game.

“Since the maiden edition in 2013, we have given out over 170 awards to deserving players and officials at award ceremonies held in Calabar, Kaduna, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.”

The Nigeria Pitch Awards is an annual event which rewards the nation’s best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward, manager and Nigeria’s overall best men and women footballers.

Activities for the 10th edition of the Awards will kick off with a media parley on Monday, 13th November and Wednesday, 6th December in Lagos and Abuja respectively. Voting is scheduled to begin on 4th December 2023 and end on 12 January 2024. The 10th Award Ceremony will hold in March 2024.



