Pastor Allegedly Impregnates Member's Wife

The founder of Christ High Commission Church, Araromi-Ugbesi, in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti State, Pastor Noah Abraham, has been accused of snatching and impregnating the wife of his choirmaster.

The church choir coordinator, Dare Ikuenayo who made the allegation said

“I joined the church in Kabba, Kogi State, but one day, the pastor called me and notified me that my wife had a gift of prophecy that I should allow her to stay with him for a month and work for God which I obliged,”

“Suddenly, I noticed that my wife was not even willing to see or talk to me. While I was trying to raise my eyebrows, the pastor announced in the church that he had taken my wife and no one could take her from him. I tried my best to no avail until he impregnated her and moved her into his house fully.”