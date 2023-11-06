Okonjo-Iweala's Son Marries in Germany





Photos from the wedding ceremony of Dr. Uzo Iwela, son of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, have emerged online.





Iweala tied the knot with his heartthrob, Lotte Elsa, in Germany on Sunday.





Groom's aunt, Njide Okonjo-Iweala, who shared photos from the ceremony, penned a short note to the couple, writing, "As Nigerians and Ndigbo, there is no marriage unless we as a community celebrate our traditional marriage rites, Igba Nkwu Nwanyi. So, in Heidelberg, Germany, we married our wife.





"It takes a village, and Uzo and Lotte had their village there to honour and celebrate them. Another day of #celebratinglove #HonoringTraditions #celebratingcommunity





"To our newest couple, Uzodinma Iweala and Lotte Elsa. May you continue to find true happiness in each other. Love you both."



