Off Cycle Election: CKNNews Live Reports From Bayelsa, Imo And Kogi State

LIVE REPORT
The off season Gubernatorial election scheduled for today Saturday 11th November 2023 is ongoing
Report filed in by our reporters and IReporters in the three States indicates that the election took off smoothly in the three States
Bayelsa State
Although there were delays in the arrival of electoral materials at some polling units in the riverine areas of Bayelsa State , INEC lost sone vital materials when one of the boats being used to ferry materials capsized in the River
It is not yet known what alternative measure has made to ensure that election holds a these units
The candidates of the PDP ( incumbent Governor) Dr has voted at his polling unit
The candidate of the rival APC Timipre Sylva it was learnt has voted as well
Imo State
Security is watertight in Imo State as the election kicks , hundreds of Policemen were seen at strategic places like Owerri, Mbaise , Orlu , Obowo , Okigwe, Mbano , Nwangele and Oguta , where our IReporters have reported low turn of voters as at 11am
The streets were deserted because of the restrictions on vehicular movement
We could not ascertain as at the time of this report if incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of APC, his main challengers Anyanwu of the PDP and the LP candidate have voted
Kogi State
Reports reaching CKNNews from Kabba area where the candidate of the PDP Dino Melaye hail from indicates that he has voted
APC candidate Ododo has also voted as at the time of this report
Lokoja the State capital is calm and security is tight
Policemen were seen at strategic points at Iyara , Lokoja , Okene , Obajana and other towns in the State
Materials arrived most of the polling Units as early as 8am
So far no major security breach has been noticed as the major highways in and out of the state were blocked
About 5.1m registered voters are expected to participate in the election