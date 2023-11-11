Off Cycle Election: CKNNews Live Reports From Bayelsa, Imo And Kogi State

LIVE REPORT 

The off season Gubernatorial election scheduled for today Saturday 11th November 2023 is ongoing 

Report filed in by our reporters and IReporters in the three States indicates that the election took off smoothly in the three States 

Bayelsa State

Although there were delays in the arrival of electoral materials at some polling units in the riverine areas of Bayelsa State , INEC lost sone vital materials when one of the boats being used to ferry materials capsized in the River 

It is not yet known what alternative measure has made to ensure that election holds a these units 

The candidates of the PDP ( incumbent Governor) Dr has voted at his polling unit 

The candidate of the rival APC Timipre Sylva it was learnt has voted as well 

Imo State 

Security is watertight in Imo State as the election kicks , hundreds of Policemen were seen at strategic places like Owerri, Mbaise , Orlu , Obowo , Okigwe, Mbano , Nwangele and Oguta , where our IReporters have reported low turn of voters as at 11am 

The streets were deserted because of the restrictions on vehicular movement 

We could not ascertain as at the time of this report if incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of APC, his main challengers Anyanwu of the PDP and the LP candidate have voted 

Kogi State 

Reports reaching CKNNews from Kabba area where the candidate of the PDP Dino Melaye hail from indicates that he has voted 

APC candidate Ododo has also voted as at the time of this report

Lokoja the State capital is calm and security is tight 

Policemen were seen at strategic points at Iyara , Lokoja , Okene , Obajana and other towns in the State

Materials arrived most of the polling Units as early as 8am 

So far no major security breach has been noticed as the major highways in and out of the state were blocked

About 5.1m registered voters are expected to participate in the election 

