Nigerian University, OAU Student Lands In Hospital After Ending 58 Hours Of Wash-A-Thon

Subair Enitan, a 200-level Linguistics and African Languages student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, was rushed to the hospital after she completed the hand wash-a-thon in 58 hours.

The student’s current status was confirmed by the Student Union President of OAU, Abbas Akinremi to newsmen.

The student leader was quoted saying: “She ended the wash-a-thon in the early hours of Monday and we took her to the university clinic.”

It was learnt that Enitan completed the 50-hour hand-washing marathon at 12:05am on Monday, November 27, exceeding the time limit.

Recall that Subair Enitan on Friday commenced a 50-hour hand wash-a-thon to set a Guinness World Records.

Enitan, who had notified the Guinness World Record of her intentions in June this year, was given November 24th, 2023 to embark on her attempt.

The management of the school led by the deputy vice-chancellor administration, Prof Abayomi Daramola on Sunday, November 26, paid her solidarity visit before ending the task





At the end of the task, Enitan said: “I felt I should give up several times, especially when I was pressed, I was like can I go through this thing? That my mum and my friends are in this crowd I feel very fulfilled to complete this task right in front of her.”

Earlier, the regional sales manager of Aspira Nigeria Limited, Joseph Adeyemi said the company decided to support the vision of young enterprising Nigerians whose intent is to break new ground.