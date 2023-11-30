Nigerian Nurse In UK Sacked, Deported Over Prayer For Dying Patient

A Nigerian healthcare worker in the United Kingdom has been fired and deported after she was reportedly seen praying for an elderly dying patient.

In a post shared on ‘X,’ popular Nigerian doctor @drolufunmilayo stated that it is unethical in the UK for nurses to bring religion into their duties.

He said that although it is not customary for nurses to pray for patients, it is expected of them to ask a cleric to perform any religious service on them, even if the patient requests that they do so.

Olufunmilayo said he narrated the incident to warn Nigerian doctors moving to the UK not to pray for patients.

The doctor added, “Praying for your patient is seen as an abuse of trust and misuse of your position. You are expected to simply do and focus on your job.”