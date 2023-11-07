N216m Deal :Davido Arrests Businessman Over Alleged Cyberbullying

 A businessman Abu Salami who accused Davido of owing him N216M has been arrested for cyber bullying, stalking and signature forgery.

 According to report Salami allegedly forged Davido’s signature to get money from some sponsors


He allegedly dragged Davido’s father, Dr. Adeleke into the mess on social media.

A close associate of Salami confirmed the arrest to CKNNews 

It was gathered Mr Salami was arrested on Monday after Davido's petition to the Police who are investigating the matter 

Salami had accused Davido of collecting over N200m from him for a business deal which he never fulfilled 

He posted several account evidence on social media how he transferred the money to the artiste 

Davido is also currently enmeshed in court with former NFA chairman Amaju Pinnick who accused the artiste of reneging to perform at his event after a payment of over N90m

