N20b Suit : Governor Peter Mbah Wins NYSC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday held that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (,INEC) by the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, was authentic and validly issued by the NYSC.





Justice Ekwo in a judgment held that evidence before the court showed that the governor though was mobilized for service in 2001 however, completed his service in 2003.





According to the court, Mbah midway into his service, sought and after received permission from NYSC to attend the Nigeria Law School, and was reinstated into the NYSC in 2003.





Besides, the judge pointed out that while the evidence that Mbah served in the law firm of one Udeh was not challenged by the NYSC, he berated the corp for not charging the governor for forgery if they actually believed that they didn't issue the said NYSC certificate to him.





He concluded that the NYSC was mischievous and acted in bad faith by denying Mbah's NYSC certificate.





The court which found the Director General and the NYSC who are defendants in the suit guilty of misrepresentation of material facts, subsequently slammed the sum of N5 million damages them.



