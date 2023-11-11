‘Mummy Calm Down’: Husband’s Story Contradicts Neighbours’ Narrative Of Wife’s ‘suicide’

What Lawal, the husband of Toluige Olokobi Babalola, who went viral in the popular ‘Mummy Calm Down’ video, told the Police about her purported suicide contradicts what the neighbours narrated.

One of the points of disagreement is the rope with which she reportedly committed suicide.

Recall that in 2021, the woman and her son became internet sensations after a video showed the little boy on his knees frantically begging his mother after offending her.

In the video, the little boy was seen crying and begging his mother to “Be calming down and rest a little”.

However, on Tuesday this week, a user on X (Twitter) disclosed that Toluige committed suicide in Benin, Edo State, for unknown reasons.

Confusing stories

Speaking on the issue at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters in Benin City, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the husband’s account of what happened and that of the neigbhours differed.

Therefore, he added, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, has ordered investigation into the issue.

Nwabuzor said: “On November 8, the husband, by name Lawal, reported to the Evbuotubu Division in Benin City, Edo State.

“He said that he returned from the market and met his two-year-old child, Ife Lawal, crying.

“immediately, he burst the door open and saw the wife on a rope tied to the ceiling. So he loosened it and cried out to the neighbours.

“They came and accompanied him to the hospital where the wife was confirmed dead and they deposited the body at a hospital mortuary in Benin City.

“Thereafter, he went to the Evbuotubu Police Station to report the incident.

“The DPO went with his operatives to the house, where they recovered the rope and suicide note allegedly written by the late woman.

“From there, the DPO went down with him to the hospital to check the body of the deceased for mark of violence. With all diligence, the DPO checked, but there was no mark of violence.

“Based on this, the Commissioner of Police, Dankwara, directed the DPO to immediately transfer the case to SCID for further investigation.

Neigbhours deny seeing rope

“There are issues alleged and there are so many sides of the coin.

“The husband said the neigbhours came when he cried for help. And that they helped him loosen the rope from his wife’s neck.

“However, the neigbhours are saying no, ‘we do not know anything about loosening the rope’.

“They said when he shouted for help, they came in and met him lying on the woman.

“There are so many issues and that is why the Commissioner of Police, in his wisdom, ordered for investigation. Moreso when there was a report from the DPO that there was no mark of violence.

“One would have expected, in all truism, a mark from the rope on the woman that died from hanging. That is the mark of violence we are talking about. So he is under investigation.