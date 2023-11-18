Mohbad's Death: Naira Marley, Sammy Larry Released From Police Custody

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday, November 17, 2023, released controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley; and his associate, Balogun Samson, popularly known as Sammy Larry, after the duo met their bail conditions.

This was made known by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday in a terse statement saying, “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, made this known on Friday afternoon after the artiste and the socialite perfected their bail conditions granted by a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court.

The court, on Monday, November 6, had granted both of them bail in the sum of N20m with three responsible sureties.

“As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (Panti, Yaba, Lagos),” the court ruled.

They were arrested as part of an investigation into a singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad’s death after videos of assault against the late singer surfaced online.

Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Before his death, the singer had cried out that he was being harassed by his former record label, Marlian Music, owned by Marley.

Saturday Beats had visited Panti (where they were detained) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, a day after Naira Marley was taken into custody. The duo was observed to have been in low spirits, even as Nigerians called for a thorough investigation.