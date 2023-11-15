Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Traffic Robber

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Lagos State Police Command arrested a traffic robber simply identified as Ali at Ikate in the Lekki area of the state on Tuesday.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 15.

The statement read, "A notorious traffic robber, one Ali 'm', has been arrested in the Ikate area of Lekki, Lagos State. 

"The suspect was arrested while carrying out his nefarious activities on Tuesday, November 14, through the combined efforts of residents and the police."

According to Hundeyin, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect who posed as a beggar on Lekki-Epe Expressway, terrorised unsuspecting motorists and robbed them of their cash and valuables under the threat of violence.

The suspect will be arraigned after the conclusion of the investigation, the statement said,

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال