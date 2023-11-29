Knocks As Church Invites Pasuma, Portable To Praise Night

A branch of the Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos State has come under fire for inviting Fuji singer, Pasuma, and street-hop artiste, Portable, to its praise night event.

The flyer for the event was posted on the church’s Facebook page on Wednesday, and netizens took to the comment session to slam the church for inviting secular artistes to its event.

A Facebook user, Bolanle Bamidele Adewuyi, wrote, “This is disheartening... Is this what you turn the Church of God to? It's hilarious.”

Another commenter, Festus Olanrewaji Ojo wrote, “This is a shame! Shame and a very big shame.”

“This is totally nonsense,” BU KO LA commented.

Ayo Ife wrote, “The artists are not complete yet Una for kuku add Naira MarleySo that the soul winning can be complete!”

Edafe Oghenebrume said, “This is a sacrilege in the Celestial Church of Christ. It is disheartening, pathetic, shameful and disgraceful. I wonder about the spiritual orientation of your Shepherd-In-Charge and the congregation.”

Becky Wunmi Hassan Ayoade added, “There is nothing they will not turn celestial church to.”

However, some netizens noted that they would be present for the event.

Abike Ade said, “I will surely be there.”

Another Facebook user, Abike Garment, wrote, “I must be there make I come dance away my sorrow.”