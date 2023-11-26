Kidnapping: FCTA Lists Worst Hit Areas In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has listed Bwari, Kuje and Abaji as the area councils that are worst hit by kidnapping.

Director of Administration and Finance, FCTA Security Services Department, Ebele Molokwu, made this known during the end of the year media briefing on the activities of the department.

She said major kidnapping incidents in the territory were usually from those councils even though there are some isolated cases in the others area councils.

She said the councils share boarder with some states noted for kidnapping, adding that when the bandits came to strike they will run back to those states.

She the Administration was determined to check both kidnapping and one chance syndicates in the territory.

The Director of the Department, Adamu Gwary, said the security committee had been divided into two, the kinetic, which made up of core security agencies and the non-kinectic which involves the traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders.

He said in the restructured security committee, the FCTA now involves traditional rulers in non-kinetic approach, where the district heads meet regularly with the village heads and convey the decision reached at the meeting with the graded chiefs through the Ona of Abaji.