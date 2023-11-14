Kayode Ajulo Commends Ondo Elders For Proactive Steps in Political Crisis Resolution

In a significant move towards restoring political tranquillity in Ondo State, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, OON, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), has applauded the wisdom demonstrated by Ondo State elders.





Ajulo said the State has, again, demonstrated its resourcefulness in the area of politics, governance and human development. He said "Ondo elders have demonstrated the uniqueness of the Omoluabis we are known for and it is commendable"





The state has been grappling with a political crisis, exacerbated by the absence of Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and the contentious impeachment process of Deputy Governor Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.





At a pivotal meeting hosted at the residence of Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti on Monday, Ondo State Elders and Leaders Forum converged on the residence of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti to discuss the peace and development of the State amidst current political turbulence.





Egalitarian Mission for Africa, a not-for-profit international Organisation, which Ajulo is the Chairman, amid the continued unrest, had on 16th October in a widely publicised press statement urged the State elders to intervene in the crisis which has generated unwarranted enmity among political players and their followers in the State and indirectly disrupted smooth governance. He made phone contact with some of the elders concerning the matter.





In the statement, Ajulo speaking for the Organisation expressed optimism in Ondo State's ability to address its challenges independently without external intervention.





He eulogised the elders for heeding the call and rising to help Ondo State in navigating its political challenges, saying "nothing is more crucial than such a meeting at this time"





The lawyer also expressed gratitude to the Leaders and Elders of Ondo State, using Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Bashoun Seinde Arogbofa as points of contact. He appreciated the royal fathers and religious leaders present at the meeting for heeding the call for peace.





"Again, I want to call on other Ondo State leaders absent from the meeting to unite for the benefit of the State and its people; Chief Olu Falae, General Bajowa, Prince Adetokubo Kayode SAN, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, former Deputy Governors, former Speakers of the House of Assembly as well as Chief Judge and head of the State judiciary.





Also, I call on Senators representing Ondo State at the National Assembly, using Senator Niyi Adegbomire, SAN as a point of contact, Ondo State Representatives members, other traditional rulers using the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo as contact, and religious heads with the Archbishop of Ondo Diocese of Anglican Communion, Bishop Simeon Borokini and Chief Imam of Akure, Alhaji Abdulmalik Yayi-Akorede as contacts respectively to join this noble cause." He said.





Ajulo expressed that the assignment is a joint effort, saying "the collective efforts of everyone are important in fostering a harmonious and progressive Ondo State."