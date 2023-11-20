Jonathan Saved Nigeria In Its Crucial Moments...Shehu Sani

A former Senator, Shehu Sani, on Monday, said former President Goodluck Jonathan saved the country in its most critical and crucial moments.

Jonathan was governor of Bayelsa State from December 9, 2005 to May 29, 2007, served as vice president under late President Umaru Ya'radua from May 29, 2007 to May 6, 2010 and became the President from May 6, 2010 to May 29, 2015.

The former lawmaker shared his thought on Jonathan in a tweet posted on his X handle on Monday, November 20, while congratulating Jonathan on his birthday.

He described the former President as a dove, a man of peace, true nationalist and a patriot.

Sani's tweet read, "There are four things ex-President Jonathan did that may not be repeated by any other President in the nearest future.

"He appointed an INEC chairman he never knew and never met.

"He approved the use of a data capturing system in the election that led to his eviction from power. He requested the opposition candidate to nominate one INEC commissioner.

"He disagreed with the outcome of an election but went ahead and congratulated the winner for the sake of peace and unity in the country.

"To the dooves, he is a man of peace, true nationalist and a patriot and to the hawks, he was a timid compromiser. GEJ saved the country in its most critical and crucial moments, Happy Birthday ex-President Goodluck."