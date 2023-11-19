IGP Mourns Late CP Fatai Shittu

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., on behalf of the entire Nigeria Police Force, expresses heartfelt condolences on the passing of CP Fatai Adio Shittu (Rtd). His demise on the 17th of November, 2023, is deeply mourned.

CP Shittu, a distinguished officer, served with honor and dedication in various capacities across different states, leaving an indelible mark on the Nigeria Police Force. His commitment to duty, evident during his tenure as CP Welfare, Provost, and CP Zamfara State Police Command until his retirement in August 2011, reflects his dedication to achieving purpose.

Born on the 23rd of August, 1950, in Offa, Kwara State, CP Shittu's educational journey took him from Offa Grammar School to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he studied History. Joining the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet in 1979, he served diligently in Kebbi, Ondo, Lagos, Imo, Cross River, Delta, Zamfara, Ogun, Ebonyi, Abuja, Edo, among other states.

The Inspector-General of Police extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of CP Fatai Adio Shittu, praying for solace during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.







