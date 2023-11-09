IGP Appoints Ex RRS Commander Tunji Disu Rivers State Police CP

 The Inspector General of Police Kayode  Egbetokun has appointed CP Tunji Disu as the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police 

Disu prior to his appointment was the Personal Staff Officer to the IGP 

A graduate of Lagos State University Ojo, CP Disu attended St Gregory College Obalende, Lagos





He was a former ADC to current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was the Governor of Lagos State 

He also served as DPO Owo in Ondo State , Head of defunct SARS in Port Harcourt and for years the Commander of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad where he performed excellently well.

Prior to his appointment as PSO , he was of the IRT Unit of the Police Force 

Tunji is a also an International martial arts champion 

He is married with children 


